Juhi Chawla talks about how he returned home from Austria after closing

Juhi Chawla was on vacation with her family in Austria when the closure was announced in the country. She was desperate to return and said that the Indian High Commission was very helpful in retrieving them.

In an interview, Juhi said: “Austria partially closed its borders shortly after we left. Ditto Switzerland. So we went back to our London house, where my in-laws joined us. "By then, India also announced a blockade. Juhi further said:" So we decided to fly back. Apna ghar, apna ghar hota hai aur apna desh , apna desh hota hai ". Juhi did not want to be anywhere other than her home at such a troubled time. She said: “We approached the Indian High Commission and they helped us get to Mumbai safely. All the runs and the evasion made it look like we were shooting for a thriller. ”

Juhi had to face more challenges when he returned. He realized that half of his aid staff, who come from outside, would not be available now. “So, we reorganized everything and closed some rooms for better management of the rest. Fortunately, I have people in the kitchen, otherwise it would have been a disaster. We are working with skeletal staff and an internal driver, "he said.

Juhi is here in India with her son Arjun and husband Jay Mehta, while their daughter Jhanvi is in Uganda with her grandparents.