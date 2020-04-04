John Legend and Kid Rock join the stars to pay tribute to the late Bill Withers

WENN

The singer of & # 39; All of Me & # 39; and the star of & # 39; Devil Without a Cause & # 39; they become the last musicians to remember the late hitmaker & # 39; Lean On Me & # 39; who died of cardiac complications.

John Legend Y Rock boy have added their tributes to Bill withers After the news of the death of the lonely man's soul.

The "Lean On Me" singer died of heart complications on Monday, March 30, 2020, but news of his death was not released until Friday, sparking a lot of tributes from the music world and more. there.

Lenny Kravitz, Brian WilsonY Nile Rodgers They were among the first wave of musicians to offer heartfelt greetings on social media, and later on Friday, Legend and Kid Rock added their thoughts.

Legend posted a photo of him and Withers on stage at the induction of the deceased star in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Instagram and added the caption: "He hadn't sung in public for many years, but he joined me. and Stevie (Wonder) for Lean On Me. Thanks for the inspiration and memories, Bill. Everyone, take the time to explore your catalog today. What an amazing songwriter / storyteller. "

Kid Rock added: "RIP Bill Withers. One of my all-time favorites. His Live at Carnegie Hall record has been at the top of my list for decades. What incredible talent and genuine soul. Many will miss him." "

Tributes of Ivanka Trump, Eagles star Joe WalshCalifornia senator Kamala Harrisbasketball greats Dwyane Wade, Russell Wilsonand Earvin "Magic" Johnson, actress Holly Robinson PeeteY flea, who offered a long statement on Instagram.

"Ah man. Has anyone ever sung popular music better? Shower with that voice," he wrote. "He touched my heart every time. He had no interest in the game of fame and power, so he walked away from the music business when he was young, after getting what he needed and enjoying his life."

"His songs will always sound fresh, exciting, deep and sexy like f ** k. Bill Withers I love you, an infinite source of inspiration and joy. I am about to put Bill aside and let the healing cosmic energies of his the voice flows through me once more … "