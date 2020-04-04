Joel Embiid Joins Forces with 76ers to Donate $ 1.3M to Healthcare Workers

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have teamed up to donate $ 1.3 million to Penn Medicine for the critical support of healthcare workers battling the coronavirus.

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc worldwide, with more than 1 million confirmed cases and more than 58,800 deaths.

Sports have come to a halt amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the NBA among the leagues on pause worldwide.

Embiid, along with 76ers managing partner Josh Harris and co-managing partner David Blitzer, made a significant contribution to the funding campaign for the COVID-19 antibody test of front-line healthcare workers, identifying those with potential immunity.

"During this pandemic, many doctors and nurses work as soldiers on the war front and need to have the best armor possible in this battle," said Embiid, the Philadelphia All-Star Center. "COVID-19 antibody tests can help Philadelphia health workers at this critical time, and we must do everything we can to help those heroes who are putting their lives at risk to help us."

"The only way to overcome this dire global crisis is to ensure a safe working environment for healthcare professionals and ultimately find a treatment for COVID-19," added Harris. "We are very proud to partner with the amazing team at Penn Medicine, which is working tirelessly to achieve this by identifying immunity in our brave doctors and nurses.

University of Pennsylvania President Amy Gutmann thanked Embiid, Harris and Blitzer for their help in "helping us understand COVID-19 through the lens of precision medicine."

"We will take this powerful new insight into how our bodies react to the virus and use it to protect our health heroes, sharing these lessons with the city of Philadelphia and around the world," added Gutmann,