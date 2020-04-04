Joe Exotic moved to the prison medical facility after quarantining for coronavirus

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Tiger King: Murder, mayhem and insanity & # 39; He receives treatment at the Forth Worth Federal Medical Center after being quarantined by Covid-19.

"Tiger king"star Exotic Joe He is in a prison medical facility after being placed in preventive quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Released earlier this month, March 2020 on Netflix, "Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness"It follows the exploits of Joe, a prolific tiger breeder, who ran a popular illegal zoo in Oklahoma.

While the tiger lover was sentenced to 22 years in prison for conspiring to kill an animal rights activist and other wildlife violations, the star, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was recently transferred from prison. of the county, where he has been detained since his sentence. in January 2020, to a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas.

Due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, Joe was quarantined as a security measure upon arrival at the prison, possibly because he was exposed during a stay in a different prison.

However, according to documents obtained by the New York Post, Joe was transferred to the Forth Worth Federal Medical Center, operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The reason for their stay at the facilities is unknown.

It is currently a standard procedure for all inmates who register in any prison to be quarantined due to the global health crisis. During the 14-day isolation period, inmates are unable to make phone calls or verify and send emails.