Jodie Turner-Smith, very pregnant, stuns in a nude maternity art photo

The star of & # 39; Queen and Slim & # 39; She is expecting her first child with her partner Joshua Jackson, who said in a television interview in late March that she was due to give birth the day after the conversation.

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith She's still a mom-to-be if a stunning new nude photo she's posted to Instagram is something to go through.

Her husband Joshua Jackson He revealed that his wife owed "tomorrow" during a TV conversation 10 days ago (March 25), but it seems that the Brit is still very pregnant.

She showed off her tummy in the art photo on Friday, April 3.

Jodie Turner-Smith shared a nude pregnancy photo.

The photo, taken by Frankie Mark, shows the 33-year-old woman covering her breasts with her arm and two large pink flowers as she looks up at the sky.

"Thanks @fancygomez for capturing a small part of this part of the journey," he wrote. "I will never forget how this felt and now I will not soon forget what it looked like."

Turner-Smith recently revealed that he is expecting a girl.