Jillian Michaels' tips for staying home and staying healthy

Does anyone else begin to feel the discomfort of social distancing?
As we remain huddled at home amid continuing calls for extreme social estrangement throughout this global coronavirus pandemic, we know that we cannot be the only ones struggling with the need to simply lie on the couch and eat all the snacks to the view. while we binge Tiger king for the 677235th time. With every day starting to blur together, finding the motivation to do almost anything else is becoming increasingly difficult. (Not that there is anything wrong with having the bow or giving in to it from time to time. These are remarkable times, and self-care is paramount. Be kind to yourself and take a break when you need to.)
But for those of us who are looking for the kick in the butt, we must make sure that we get out of the other side of this crisis with our waists, our wallets and our sanity intact, we have your back. In fact, we resorted to Jillian Michaels, the queen of motivation, who shared all the tips and tricks you need to stay on track.
"First off, I'd say the most important thing is to control what you can control," famous fitness guru and app founder Jillian Michaels Fitness told E. Exclusive news. "99 percent of this is out of our control, but what we can do is give it meaning. So when really horrible things happen, it's like, 'Okay, this is happening, but I'm going to take this time to focus on … & # 39; Maybe it's & # 39 ;, I always wanted to work on writing a book, & # 39; maybe it's & # 39 ;. I need to lose 10 pounds and I know I can, and I can't Going to drink with my friends, so I'm concentrating on losing those ten pounds because I'm stuck in the house. Or if it's like I'm going to focus on saving money, I mean, if you can … So what can you do to improve your life during this time? "
With that in mind, Michaels shared his thoughts on some areas of our lives that could benefit from extra attention during this time.
Paul Archuleta / Getty Images
Get active:
"Obviously, you know I am self-care. That is my line of work," he said. "Right now, we are trapped at home. If you have children, they are trapped at home. We are all trapped at home, so there is no excuse for 20 minutes in your living room. Now I would prefer 30 minutes if you have time. If not, In my app, there are free seven-minute daily workouts that change every day … It's totally free, there's no reason not to. Download it and do seven minutes. Now, beyond that, I hope you want to do more, and that's why we literally reduced the price to $ 69 for a whole year … If you want more, there are unlimited workouts …. In the app, you have kickboxing, you have yoga, you have resistance training, you have HIIT workouts, you have specific training for body parts There are training for beginners, there are training for people who are advanced There are training for 10 minutes There are training for one hour No matter who you are, I can wrap the p program around you … There's a reason why the app has 1,000 different exercises, because that's what I do. "
Don't be afraid to diversify:
"Now, I mean there are other people who do exactly the same thing, so of course, explore," Michaels said. "Go have fun, look around you, try new things, like Debbie Allen gave a live dance class the other day. Awesome. Do you know what I mean? Explore and enjoy and take time to expose yourself to new things,quot; .
Find a (virtual) community:
"One of the things that I focus on is that I think it's important for people to have a sense of community. So find a community. My app has a sense of community because it has forums where people can meet and do shows together You don't have to use me. If you don't like me, I don't care about anything. Go find another forum. Find a forum, "Michaels encouraged. "Go and find an online community where you can connect with like-minded people. They can agree to do something together."
Set a goal:
"We know we have around 30 days of this, so start a 30-day program. And it's like, 'In 30 days, I'm going to get out of this quarantine 10 pounds lighter.' Or who cares. "Maybe you have no weight to lose. Maybe it's like, for me, I have no weight to lose, I hate running. I hate it so much. I'm a terrible, terrible, terrible, terrible runner. My girlfriend runs like the wind, and she says, "Baby, you know what? Come running with me. "And I thought:" Do you know what I'm going to do? I'm going to do the 5k program in my app. "I'm going to run. I thought, 'I can be better at this. I'll go out and focus on becoming a runner.' I doubt it, but I'll try. How Can I be better when all this is said and done? "
Make time for mental health:
"Another thing I've been struggling with for years is meditation. It is as good for you as it is physically and psychologically good for you. There are numerous things that show the absolute benefits. It just starts with five minutes," he added. "The Calm app did a lot of its free stuff online right now. Make a five-minute app, five-minute medication with Calm. There's tons on YouTube. Do five minutes of that."
Find the silver coatings in the kitchen:
"This is the good news: a lot of that 'bad for you' isn't there," Michaels said of grocery store shelves. "This is really forcing people to save money, save calories. Since you're at home, you're not going to add tons of oil, butter and salt like they do in restaurants. And guess what is available? Hanging around saying," There's nothing available. "Believe me, they gave me a shrimp, a salmon, they gave me vegetables. That's all there is. It's all there. What's not available are all the frozen pizzas, the frozen ice cream, the shitty cereal. frozen yeah that's not available so take advantage fruits and vegetables i'm seeing tons of it zero problems with that yeah we're experiencing the same empty shelves but for processed carbs, processed grains, processed sugars I don't want sound my own horn, because there are many free recipes online, but one of the things we also have in the app is hundreds of recipes of all kinds. Whether it's gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian , omnivore, keto, each type of diet, we have hundreds of different recipes created by registered chefs and dietitians. So that makes it a lot easier … I'm saving calories, saving money, and eating more vegetables than I normally would. You have to find or create a positive side. This is how we gain a sense of control over this, so that we come out better on the other side. "
Invite children to your training:
"My kids do the exercise with me and when they do, they just stop and look at me. They'll do it. They'll do burpees, push-ups and lunges. They do it awfully, but they're still doing it," Michaels said, offering advice to juggling parents. to keep your kids busy as they try to get through their own day. "Get them to exercise with you."
Embrace the outdoors safely and responsibly:
"God willing, you have an exterior. My ex has a trampoline, they've been using it, and luckily I live by the water, so they've been outside playing in the tide wells and stuff," said the mother of two. ex fiancée Heidi Rhoades He noted the other activities he trusts to keep his children busy. "But take them outside. Give them active projects they can work on, like 'Hey, create Grandma's birthday card.' I'm certainly not a parenting expert, but this is just what we've been doing. with mine ".
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
