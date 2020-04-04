Jillian Michaels' tips for staying home and staying healthy

Does anyone else begin to feel the discomfort of social distancing?

As we remain huddled at home amid continuing calls for extreme social estrangement throughout this global coronavirus pandemic, we know that we cannot be the only ones struggling with the need to simply lie on the couch and eat all the snacks to the view. while we binge Tiger king for the 677235th time. With every day starting to blur together, finding the motivation to do almost anything else is becoming increasingly difficult. (Not that there is anything wrong with having the bow or giving in to it from time to time. These are remarkable times, and self-care is paramount. Be kind to yourself and take a break when you need to.)

But for those of us who are looking for the kick in the butt, we must make sure that we get out of the other side of this crisis with our waists, our wallets and our sanity intact, we have your back. In fact, we resorted to Jillian Michaels, the queen of motivation, who shared all the tips and tricks you need to stay on track.