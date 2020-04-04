JFK's granddaughter and 8-year-old son confirmed dead by husband after canoe accident

After JFK's granddaughter Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and her 8-year-old son Gideon went missing, there seems to be no good news. Unfortunately, her husband, David McKean, has announced that the search for them has been "suspended."

In other words, the man sadly confirmed that they had "passed away,quot; on Facebook.

The mother and son went missing on April 2 after a canoeing accident in the Chesapeake Bay, and soon after, a large search party was used to search for and rescue them.

David updated everyone not long ago, writing that: ‘Despite the heroic efforts of the Coast Guard and many state and local authorities, the decision has now been made to suspend the active rescue effort. The search that started yesterday afternoon continued throughout the night and continued all day today. Now it is dark again. More than 24 hours have passed, and the chances of them surviving are impossibly small. "

The mourning husband and father also wrote that the search for their bodies will continue at this time.

He went on to detail the incident that led to their tragic deaths, saying that: ide Gideon and Maeve were playing kickball next to the small, shallow inlet behind the house, and one of them kicked the ball in the water. The cove is protected, with much calmer wind and water than in the great Chesapeake. They got into a canoe, with the intention of simply retrieving the ball, but somehow they were pushed by the wind or the tide into the open bay. "

Apparently, about half an hour later, someone who was ashore saw them a long way from shore and called the police immediately.

That was the last time they were seen and the Coast Guard managed to find the canoe, capsized miles away, with no sign of the mother and son.



