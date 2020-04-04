Jessica Simpson: Here's why her reaction to her memory didn't affect her and why she's not her biggest fan!

As you may know, John Mayer reacted to stories about him that his ex, Jessica Simpson, included in her new memoirs. However, it turns out that she couldn't care less what he had to say.

The singer isn't really a big fan of her ex, but that doesn't mean she let her words affect her.

It also didn't surprise him that he had something to say about the "Open Book," which is the title of his account.

As for the internal report that it is not affected at all, I had good reason why that is the case.

John Mayer previously admitted to hearing excerpts from the stories she wrote in the memoirs about their time together.

He shared this while he was on Watch What Happens Live just a few days ago.

However, as mentioned above, Jessica is not wasting time on this.

After all, she already hoped to get a public reaction from him.

The source revealed via HollywoodLife that ‘Jessica is not paying real attention to what John Mayer says about his book to Andy Cohen. That is so in the past for her and she is very happy with the life she leads now. Of course, she knew he might read or at least hear about it, but she told him her side of the story and the truth, and that's what this book was for her. It's not about John's thoughts. "

‘After all, she is no longer John's biggest fan. She is aware of what John said to Andy, but no matter what he says, it will not affect him.

John previously said that while he stumbled across some "snippets,quot; of the story, he did not read his ex's book, explaining that he just didn't feel it was necessary.

He told Andy Cohen that: "I have heard some parts. But as Pee Wee Herman says in Pee Wee & # 39; s Big Adventure before the movie of his life is about to end at the end, he is not watching the movie, and the reason why he's not watching the movie, he says, "I don't have to watch it, Dottie, I lived it." And I think that's prophetic here. "



