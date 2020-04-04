Jessica Chastain and Steven Spielberg send food to ICU staff treating patients with coronavirus

WENN

The actress of & # 39; Miss Sloane & # 39; Delivers snack boxes and the director of & # 39; Saving Private Ryan & # 39; Gives lunches and dinners to medical workers treating Covid-19 patients in emergency rooms.

Jessica Chastain Y Steven spielberg They have given food to health workers on the front lines of the battle for the coronavirus.

"Aid"The actress sent boxes of snacks to the emergency room and to the intensive care unit staff treating patients with COVID-19 at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, filling the care packages with cupcakes, cookies , cornmeal, protein bars, and peanuts. "

"Thanks for being the superhero we need right now," Jessica wrote in personal notes on each box. "I hope this little food reminds you that there are millions grateful for what you do. I know I am. With love, Jessica Chastain."

Director Spielberg has also fed medical staff, donating an Indian food lunch and a barbecue dinner to doctors, nurses, and workers at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California, a hospital located near the offices of his medical company. production Amblin Entertainment.

Spielberg also included a friendly card, thanking the "emergency frontline heroes" for all their hard work.

Steven and Jessica are the latest celebrities to donate food to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with Oprah Winfrey donating $ 10 million to various COVID-19 efforts, including the United States Food Fund charity.