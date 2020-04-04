Jennifer Aniston credits COVID-19's closet cleanliness for helping her find the first audition tape

WENN

Talking to Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on his home chat show, the actress from & # 39; The Morning Show & # 39; reveals that it was his attempt to land a role in his father's soap opera & # 39; Search For Tomorrow & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Jennifer Aniston He has uncovered footage of his first audition during a self-isolation cleanup.

The "Friends" star was tidying up her closet when she stumbled upon the tape showing her effort to land a role in her father actor. John AnistonThe former soap opera "Search For Tomorrow" when she was a teenager.

"I found a couple of treasures (during the coronavirus cleanup), he told his friend Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on her home chat show. "One was a Beta Max from the old VCR days, and it was my first audition."

"I was 13 years old for & # 39; Search For Tomorrow & # 39 ;, which was a soap opera my father was in at the time. I'm dying to see him …! I thought I had lost him forever, but I was cleaning … old boxes. I'll transfer it (to DVD). "

<br />

The 51-year-old woman also revealed that she was going against her father's wishes to try out the role of troubled teenager Rebecca & # 39; T.R. & # 39; Kendall

"I didn't get the role, if I remember correctly," he recalled. "Jane Krakowski got the role. "