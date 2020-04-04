JayDaYoungan Films hits a drug dealer for trying to scam him

Instagram

In an Instagram video, the man appears lying on the ground with his arms covering his head, while the rapper is on his back and punches the poor man a few times.

Up News Info –

JayDaYoungan He was seen hitting a drug dealer for trying to rip him off. The Louisiana rapper posted on his Instagram account a video of him hitting the man.

Showing that he has street intelligence, the budding star said to the man, "You sold me a fake Perc, bitch!" while throwing punches left and right. Her friends were seen surrounded, although Jay was the only one to get physical with the man, who allegedly tried to sell the fake Percocet to the rapper.

The man, dressed in a white T-shirt, appeared sprawled on the ground with his arms covering his head. His pants were down, showing off his boxers. Meanwhile, Jay, wearing a black T-shirt and black pants, was on his back and threw a few punches at the poor man.

<br />

The 21-year-old rap star did not caption the video and turned off the comments. However, when it was first loaded, Jay allegedly wrote, "RIP @macmiller & @ juicewrld999". Rapper "Sliding Freestyle" referenced Mac Miller Y WRLD Juice, who died from drug overdose.

It remains to be seen why Jay removed his caption and disabled comments. However, it seemed like it might have something to do with people who didn't like Jay dropping the name of the deceased rappers in the legend.

Jay was previously involved in a physical altercation on November 30, 2019. At that time, a video appeared online with the rapper's chain being snatched during a show in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Earlier this year, Jay was arrested after allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman. The details surrounding the alleged assault are still unclear as the case is ongoing.