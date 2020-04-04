Jay-Z and Meek Mill Reform Alliance organization sends 100,000 masks to jails and prisons

Many celebrities have been doing their part to help stop the spread of the coronavirus as cases continue to rise worldwide. The Jay-Z and Meek Mill criminal justice organization, the REFORM Alliance, is the last to make a donation to help make a difference.

According to CBS NewsThe REFORM Alliance is shipping nearly 100,000 surgical masks to different correctional centers across the country. Some of those facilities include the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman and Rikers Island Jail in New York City. The masks will be used to help protect inmates, health workers, and correctional officers.

Jessica Jackson, REFORM's defense director, said: "It is a very vulnerable population. We are really concerned about the number of people entering and leaving the facility, and the fact that the people living there could be ducks sitting during this pandemic. "

The REFORM Alliance announced Friday that 40,000 masks were going to the Tennessee Department of Corrections, 5,000 masks were going to Parchman, and 50,000 to Rikers Island and another 2,500 to a Rikers medical facility.

Those who have advocated for the inmates have stated that the spread of the virus among the incarcerated population is increasing because they are limited to confined spaces, making it difficult for them to practice social distancing.

CBS reports that New York has the largest outbreak behind bars with 231 inmates and 223 staff members in New York City jails testing positive for the virus.

Like us previously reported, earlier this week, Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation partnered with Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation to donate a combined amount to various organizations to alleviate the coronavirus outbreak.

It's great to see so many celebrities from our community help out in important ways.

