Janhvi Kapoor calls her coach to tell her she's getting chubby

Since the gymnasiums closed and closed, the stars have taken on the challenge of keeping fit with home exercises. While trying to stay productive and in shape, a gym fanatic is not very happy with the weight that is increasing.

Pilates instructor Namrata Purohit recently shared a photo on her Instagram of Janhvi Kapoor holding her cheek during a video call. She captioned the image, “I love this person! She is trying to say that she is chubby! I think it's super cute! However, we will exercise tomorrow … "

Well Janhvi lets you figure this out here and accept that quarantined calories don't count, what do they say?

