Jackson Browne puts tour on hold after testing positive for coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML98cf9b6f2485567ca5ac07fa96af760075%

Facebook

The star of & # 39; Take It Easy & # 39; and his tour partner James Taylor have decided to disconnect their next tour after the coronavirus diagnosis amid the global pandemic.

Up News Info –

Coronavirus victim Jackson Browne Y James Taylor They have postponed their joint summer 2020 tour.

The walk was scheduled to start in New Orleans, Louisiana on May 15, 2020, but the two singer-songwriters have decided to archive the dates and plan a road trip later in the year.

A statement from the duo says, "As this summer's tour of 27 towns and cities across the US approached, we're getting more excited about hitting the road, so it's deeply disappointing for both of us to have to suspend it and reprogram it (and reprogram it we will) "

"As we all realize by now, COVID-19 is a real and present serious danger. Furthermore, our public health is our entire responsibility. So let us listen to and follow the instructions of our public health personnel and support their efforts in this day and age. unprecedented in the global pandemic. Love those around you and above all, stay safe and healthy. "

Browne recently tested positive for COVID-19, telling Rolling Stone that he has mild symptoms and is quarantining his home in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Niall Horan He has been forced to cancel his next "Nice to Meet Ya World Tour" due to the pandemic, and also announced the news to fans on social media on Friday, April 3, 2020.

"Given the unprecedented circumstances, I have decided not to move forward with the 'Nice To Meet Ya' world tour this year," he writes. "This was a difficult decision, but the well-being of my fans and my family on tour is always my top priority."

"Not being able to tour for what is indeed most of 2020 just didn't feel right and I feel sorry for all the amazing people who bought tickets. I hope to bring new music and a new tour for all of my fans across the world in 2021. I want to announce new dates soon, but I don't think it's fair for you to do it until the dust has settled and things are back to normal. "

"For now, keep everyone safe. I love you all."

The pandemic has forced the cancellation or postponement of a series of major tours led by people like Green Day, Foo Fighters, BTS (The Bangtan Boys), Slipknot, and the Zac Brown Band, as well as all the major music festivals and events around the world.