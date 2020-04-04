Jack Satter House residents maintain morale as they face quarantine

As the weeks mix, Paula Weiner, 72, said she sometimes forgets which day is which.

"Everyone forgets," said resident of Hebrew SeniorLife's Jack Satter House in Revere.

But she feels focused when the rabbi's voice comes out of the speakers every morning.

"She will tell him that today is Thursday, April 2 and that it will probably rain," Weiner said. Then he asks everyone to take a deep breath and look at the ocean. She always says a few prayers for the tenants and sometimes reads poems.

"It is for your well-being," Weiner said. "I think it helps, listening to people tell him to breathe."

And beyond that, Weiner said his phone has been his lifeline.

Many older adults trust their communities and stay in touch with others, but since March 26, after an increase in COVID-19 cases linked to the Jack Satter House, residents have been pushed into social isolation, serving with the Revere City call all tenants to quarantine their apartments.

Satter House employees now deliver meals, groceries, laundry and daily mail to residents, while visits have been restricted to essential care only.

Weiner said it has been more difficult for some than others.

For her, it's the little things that keep her sane, like ordering a whoopie cake from mom and the grocery store downstairs, playing a word game on her cell phone, watching shows she used to watch with her mother, like "Days of Our Lives,quot;. , "And dressing up for no specific reason.

"Yesterday I put on some makeup, I don't know why, I just did it," Weiner said. He also shaved his legs, though he hates doing it, only to hang out another five minutes.

Weiner said he spends most of the day on the phone with his friends and family to make up for all the people he hasn't seen in a week, but the virtual connection is not the same.

"It is the contact, that is what everyone is missing," he said. "But it's not so bad that we go crazy, at least I hope so."

The other day, Weiner said an employee parade challenged Revere Beach Boulevard, calling residents and waving to their windows.

"And we were waving and yelling and everyone was yelling on the cell phone 'I love you', and the big sign said 'We love you, we miss you,'" Weiner said. "I started crying, it made me cry."

After the parade, staff stopped at each door, leaving a small bag of puzzles and games to help keep tenants busy.

"The employees, along with the residents here, become their family," Weiner said. “And the people who have passed away, I know them all. I was close to some of them. "

As of Thursday, 20 residents of Satter House tested positive for COVID-19. Eight of them are currently in hospital and six have died from the virus.

She said that many people miss them.

"And it's so shocking because you don't expect some of these people to have passed away in the first place," he said. "But because it is an old building, you expect that to happen." You just don't expect it the way it comes. "

Weiner said most residents are used to hearing sirens after someone falls, but this time it has been different.

"It is a number of people," he said. "There have never been so many people at once."

Weiner said he used to play Mahjong with one of the people who died.

"I didn't know she was even in the hospital, much less had the virus and died," Weiner said.

With the Satter House in the news so often, she and other residents have received calls from people they knew years ago who just wanted to sign up.

"I know there is bad news about the Jack Satter House," he said. "But he's getting people closer. I probably wouldn't have talked to these people, but now they're calling me to make sure I'm okay."

But she is more concerned with the people who live outside Jack Satter House than with herself.

When the pandemic started to spread, Weiner said his niece called saying he was going to pick her up and take her home.

"I said no, I wish they could stay with me," he said, explaining how staff has helped her and other residents navigate the stressors of the pandemic

"(The staff) is living their lives here," he said. "I don't know what time they come in or what time they leave, but I'm sure it's a very long day."

And although the days are mixing, she said she remains hopeful.

"This is what you have to do," he said. "It will end. It will certainly end. So we move on."

