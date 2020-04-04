"It's like doing business like always,quot; – Up News Info Tampa

Pasco County, FL – Some Tampa Bay residents still ignore Governor Ron DeSantis's executive order. More than 70 Pasco County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. With the number still planned, Tina Bonet pleads with the community to follow COVID-19's safety guidelines. She believes that a delay in consistent and early messages from Florida officials may be causing many in the community to ignore the best security practices established by local and state leaders.

Bonet's daughter, who currently works in the restaurant industry, is still at risk. "They did the … to-gos alone … you can still get it [COVID-19]. You have to stay super clean there, otherwise you're going to take it home with your kids. It's very very frustrating." Tina continues to plead with the community to adhere to state and local safety precautions. "I realized yesterday, there are a lot of people outside, it is like business as always. We have to follow what happens or we will simply be inside for a longer time. It is sad. Very very sad."

Link: Florida COVID-19 website