Interview with Alex Mowatt: the Barnsley star baking to help deal with the blockade | Football news

In an exclusive interview with Alex Mowatt, Adam Bate discovers how the Barnsley captain is overcoming the coronavirus blockade …







Barnsley captain Alex Mowatt is finding interesting ways to pass the time

"A lot of FIFA. A lot of gym. A lot of baking. That's all."

Not many people will be surprised by two of those activities, but baking is a slightly more unusual hobby for Barnsley captain Alex Mowatt. The 25-year-old midfielder is satisfying his competitive streak during coronavirus blockade with a different kind of competition.

"Me and all the guys in the group chat are doing the Mary Berry thing, the Great British Bake," he says Sky Sports. "I have to bake a cake at six o'clock tonight. The others in the talk who are not baking, are the judges. They cannot taste it, so it is in appearance."

Will you get any help with that?

"Help is not allowed, it has to be my own work," he explains.

"Jack Payne in Lincoln, he must be the worst of us all. He was practicing yesterday and made some cookies, but they were horrible."

These are strange times for everyone and footballers are no different.

"All we want is for the virus to end, that's the priority," says Mowatt.

"People miss the jokes and just hang out every day. It's kind of weird not being there, but group chats are busy every day and help us get through it."

"The problem is that everyone hears different things. We have some foreign boys in Austria and Germany and they tell us how things are there."

Mowatt himself made a short break in Dubai last month, arriving home the day before closing. "I was very lucky there," he admits.

Mowatt is looking forward to hitting the field again for Barnsley

Now back home in Doncaster, where he lives with his girlfriend, Mowatt has grown accustomed to a routine while maintaining only his training regimen.

"It's just about doing your job all day," he explains. "I was on the bike before and there are a number of apps we're using. I have a polar watch and a heart rate monitor, so I send it to the coach at the end of each day."

"Okay for now. It really hasn't been that bad, but going back to football, which is what we all want, will actually be the hardest thing. You could have been running for four or five weeks. Boring Obviously, we would rather be training among us.

"There are also some players on contracts and they will want to know what is happening sooner rather than later. You really want to put your life in order."

"We have heard so many different possibilities."

With Barnsley currently at the bottom of the Championship, the club could be forgiven for having their own reasons for the season to shrink, but Mowatt's reflections on the campaign, and indeed his time with the Tykes, are completely positive.

It was here that he relaunched a promising career that had stuttered a bit amid uncertainty at Leeds United, where he had been named 2015 Player of the Year.

"There are always Leeds fans commenting on my social media posts, which is good. Unfortunately for me, during my time there, I don't think there is a manager who has been there for more than six months. It was very hectic.

"Now he seems to have calmed down and they have a world-class manager who makes people play. It is good to see that they are doing well and that they are playing well. It is great to see him."

Mowatt helped Barnsley advance to the Championship last season

"But Barnsley has been great for me. Being promoted last season was the best experience of my career and being back in the Championship has also been great."

"Obviously, we are not in a good position at the table, but some games have been really good, we have been a little unpredictable."

"When I went to League One, my main goal was to go back to the Championship and play week after week and I was able to do it this season."

"Now I just want to keep going and keep progressing."

Meanwhile, there is a baking contest to prepare. So what is cooking?

"I haven't even decided yet. I have to go shopping and get a lot of stuff, so I'll have to think about it this afternoon. I just hope it's good."