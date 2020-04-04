Ina Hawaii Five-0 ’Finale receives big farewell – Deadline

The end came with an explosion of police procedures Hawaii Five-0As the CBS series capped ten years of action with a solid night to top Friday's ratings.

A new version of the original series (which lasted 12 years), this edition of Hawaii Five-0 it bowed in September 2010. It scored a solid 0.9 and had the highest overall audience ratings for the night by far. Enter MacGyver he benefited from the anticipation, scoring an impressive 0.8. Blue blood capped the night with a 0.7.

ABC Shark tank However, it was difficult, reaching 0.9, but with a smaller total audience. The end 20/20 had a 0.6.

For NBC, The blacklist (second highest rating of the season) and Date they both stood up well to the attack, each with a 0.6. Date topped the newsmag at night, beating 20./20 in total audience.

Fox WWE Friday Night Smackdown He also came in with a 0.6.

Finally, the CW saw Charmed Y Dynasty both with 0.1