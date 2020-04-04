In Italy, going back to work may depend on having the right antibodies

ROME – There is a growing feeling in Italy that the worst may have happened. The weeks of shutting down the country, the center of the world's deadliest coronavirus outbreak, may begin to pay off, as officials announced this week that the number of new infections had stagnated.

That ray of hope has turned the conversation into the daunting challenge of when and how to reopen without triggering another wave of cataclysmic contagion. To do so, Italian health officials and some politicians have focused on an idea that could have been relegated to the realm of dystopian novels and science fiction movies.

Having the correct antibodies against the virus in the blood, a possible marker of immunity, can quickly determine who gets to work and who doesn't, who's locked up and who's free.

That debate is somehow ahead of science. The researchers are not sure, if they are hopeful, that the antibodies actually indicate immunity. But that has not stopped politicians from understanding the idea, as they are under increasing pressure to open economies and avoid inducing widespread economic depression.