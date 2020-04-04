In Italy, going back to work may depend on having the right antibodies

%MINIFYHTML1e7ab206148cedcbe4c8a3d6d9c0e5e876%

ROME – There is a growing feeling in Italy that the worst may have happened. The weeks of closing the country, the center of the world's deadliest coronavirus outbreak, may begin to pay off, as officials announced last week that the number of new infections had stagnated.

That ray of hope has turned the conversation into the daunting challenge of when and how to reopen without triggering another wave of cataclysmic contagion. To do so, Italian health officials and some politicians have focused on an idea that could have been relegated to the realm of dystopian novels and science fiction movies.

Having the correct antibodies against the virus in the blood, a possible marker of immunity, can quickly determine who gets to work and who doesn't, who's locked up and who's free.

That debate is somehow ahead of science. The researchers are not sure, if they are hopeful, that the antibodies actually indicate immunity. But that has not stopped politicians from understanding the idea, as they are under increasing pressure to open economies and avoid inducing widespread economic depression.

The conservative president of the north-eastern region of Veneto has proposed a special "license,quot; for Italians who possess antibodies that show they have had and defeated the virus. Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, a liberal, has spoken about a "COVID Pass,quot; for the uninfected. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that while the blockade remained in place, the government had begun working with scientists to determine how to send the recovered people to work.

With its echoes of a "brave new world,quot;, the debate on how to reopen came seriously in Italy last week. Like the devastating number of the virus, some 14,681 deaths in Italy as of Friday night, the change is ahead of countries like Spain, Britain and the United States, where contagion is still on the rise.

Italy was the first European country to announce a national blockade, which started on March 9. But the rate of new infections slowed last week, on Friday, there were about 4,500 new cases, fewer than in recent weeks, top officials and first responders alike so much to speak with cautious optimism.

"We are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel," said Fabio Arrighini, supervisor of an ambulance hotline in the city of Brescia, Lombardy, which has one of the highest death rates in Italy. "Calls are down."

But the debate over an antibody-based workforce has once again placed Italy at the unfortunate forefront of Western democracies battling the virus, its uneasy ethical choices and its inevitable consequences. These questions have already been raised by doctors' heartbreaking decisions to treat young people, with a better chance at life, before the old and the sick.

But at some point, almost all governments will have to strike a balance between ensuring public security and getting their countries back on track. They may also find themselves weighing what is best for society against individual rights, using biological criteria in ways that would almost certainly be rejected in the absence of the current emergency.

"It seems to divide humanity into two, the strong and the weak," said Michela Marzano, professor of moral philosophy at the Paris Descartes University. "But this is really the case."

From an ethical perspective, he argued, the question of the use of antibodies as a basis for free circulation reconciles a utilitarian vision of what is best for society with respect to individual humanity, by protecting "the most fragile, not marginalizing them."

"It is not discriminatory," he said. "It is protecting."

Scientists in Italy, like their counterparts in Germany, the United States, China and beyond, are already studying whether antibodies are a potential source of protection or immunity against the virus.

China has slowly reopened its economy, focusing on preventing another wave of infection from coming from abroad. In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo has envisioned a strategy in which younger people and people who have antibodies that show they have been cured of the virus can go back to work.

The British government has come up with the idea of ​​"immunity passports,quot;, though it is still struggling to complete even swab tests to get an accurate snapshot of current levels of infection, and the virus has not been around long enough in the British population to provide enough antibody data.

Italy, due to its early and widespread exposure to the virus, has the opportunity to learn how the virus works and the biological properties that protect it.

Veneto plans to start collecting 100,000 blood samples from people across the region, first from thousands of health workers and then public employees, to study antibodies in laboratories from people who have the virus and those who have been cured.

Nowhere in Italy is the search for an antibody strategy more intense than in Veneto. With its wealth of resources, high-profile consultants and biotech presence, you can now be in a unique position to influence the global conversation and provide information for the rest of the world.

The region is adjacent to the heavily affected Lombardy region, and one of its cities, Vo & # 39 ;, had Italy's first fatality from the virus and was one of the first cities in the country to be quarantined.

Vo & # 39; also has a relatively homogeneous gene pool, which may facilitate research, and has been extensively tested. After the outbreak, officials took the extraordinary step of performing a swab test on the entire population of 3,000 people, including people without symptoms.

That helped eliminate an outbreak, and officials now plan to carry out antibody tests and genome sequencing across the population to detect patterns of who was and who was not susceptible to the virus.

Those results, expected in three to four months, could perhaps shed light on why some remained asymptomatic while others became ill, whether those who did not become infected already had antibodies, and whether the children had something that helped them avoid the disease.

"Italy currently has, of course, one of the largest groups of infected people to have recovered from the infection," said Andrea Crisanti, the leading scientific consultant on the virus in Veneto and professor of microbiology at the University of Padua. He added that it was "a unique and valuable set of information and data."

Crisanti emphasized the need for a carefully designed strategy to unblock Italy that made use of contact tracing, protective gear and aggressive post-virus antibody testing.

"Advance planning is one of the most important things," said Crisanti. "Because it is easy to block." Without a proper strategy for the way forward, "the most likely outcome is that the epidemic will start again."

Scientists in Italy said the virus produces two types of antibodies, one that generally appears five to six days after exposure to the virus, and that it fades after 20 days. As a person heals, that antibody, which indirectly shows contagion, is slowly replaced by another antibody, which indirectly shows that a person has had the virus.

When only the second antibody is detected, it means that the person is probably no longer infected.

"It is very likely that it is a healthy person who survived the infection or who was asymptomatic and developed antibodies," said Crisanti.

In Veneto, regional president Luca Zaia has expressed concern over a single case of "a person who improved and was reinfected," but he and his consultants appear to be confident in the potential of the antibodies.

Antibodies in healed Italians could be a valuable tool in determining who could safely get out of quarantine to work, Crisanti said. He said that the key to lifting the blockade would be to limit the probability of contagion and transmission, since the strength of the virus remained constant.

He argued that the small town of Vo & # 39; presented the ideal conditions for antibody and genome testing.

"The good thing about Vo’ is that this is a community that has been around for several hundred years and probably with very little mixing, "he said, giving a clearer genetic picture.

Giuliano Martini, the mayor of Vo ’, said he and the people of his city were grateful for the aggressive tests, which potentially saved hundreds of lives.

Once the central government of Rome lifted an initial quarantine in Vo & # 39; in early March, Martini said, the comprehensive test identified infected but asymptomatic people and prevented them from spreading the disease.

Making the city available to researchers looking to learn more about the virus and its antibodies is "the least we can do," he said.

"We have to acknowledge this effort made for us by being available for future testing," he said, adding that the city remained a gold standard in Italy for active surveillance, and that "we know the first and last name,quot; of all the people went into quarantine.

For residents reluctant to participate in the new study, who recognized that it was more intrusive, since it was a blood test, he said: "We are going to see them at their homes and convince them."

"There will be no problem for this second test," he said. "It is an additional control over them, it can only be positive."

But the results may not be great news for people who, potentially under the law, will remain marginalized from society.

In Veneto, Zaia has proposed that Italians in possession of antibodies proving they no longer have the virus could obtain a "license,quot; allowing them to move around the country and work.

Dr. Luisa Bracci Laudiero, immunologist at the National Research Council of Italy, said that the antibodies "should be protective, we all hope they are, but we do not have the mathematical certainty."

Because Italy was more advanced in cases, he said, researchers can track many patients over a long period of time to determine if immunity has developed.

"We found ourselves being a bit of a lab," he said.

