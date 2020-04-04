In another security blow, thousands of private Zoom videos can be found online – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLf753f7087046c54dd139165f2fb1201776%

Zoom's video conferencing software has grown in popularity in recent weeks as millions of people remain trapped in their homes in a coronavirus quarantine.

Zoom's privacy record leaves a lot to be desired, as the company has faced one controversy after another.

More recently, it was discovered that thousands of Zoom's private video chats can be viewed online.

With millions of people trapped in their homes by the coronavirus, Zoom's video conferencing software has skyrocketed in popularity in recent weeks. This week alone, the company said the number of people using its software on a daily basis increased from 10 million in December to 200 million in March. It's a staggering increase, and unsurprisingly, Zoom's stock has more than doubled over the same period.

Zoom's ascent, however, was not a completely smooth ride. The company in recent weeks has had to contend with one controversy after another. Initially, the news emerged that the Zoom app on iOS was sending analytical data to Facebook, regardless of whether or not a user had a Facebook account. After that, we learned that the email addresses and photos of some Zoom users were leaking. And, of course, there was the annoying topic of strangers "zoombombing,quot; third-party calls.

Zoom, to its credit, has been relatively quick to respond to the above problems. But just when one problem is addressed, another appears to arise. For that end, The Washington Post reports that thousands of Cloud Zoom recordings can be viewed and viewed by complete strangers due to the way files are named.

When you participate in a video call, it is natural to assume that your conversation will never be seen by a third party. Turns out, it's a dangerous assumption if you're using Zoom to discuss confidential and potentially embarrassing personal information.

Videos watched by The Washington Post included one-on-one therapy sessions; a training orientation for workers making telehealth calls that included people's names and phone numbers; small business meetings that included financial statements of private companies; and primary classes, in which the faces, voices and personal details of the children were exposed. Many of the videos include personally identifiable information and deeply intimate conversations, recorded in people's homes. Other videos include nudes, such as one in which a beautician teaches students how to give Brazilian wax.

It is worth noting that Zoom calls are not automatically recorded. Still, a call host has the power to unilaterally save video chats on their computer or on Zoom's own servers.

With Zoom-related security issues seemingly growing day by day, the company's founder and CEO Eric S. Yuan explained that many of the issues stem from the fact that the company did not anticipate Zoom being used in this measure outside the company.

"Our platform was built primarily for business customers – large institutions with full IT support," said Yuan. "However, we didn't design the product with the expectation that, in a matter of weeks, everyone in the world would suddenly be working, studying, and socializing from home. We now have a much broader set of users who are using our product in a myriad of unexpected ways, presenting us with challenges that we did not anticipate when the platform was conceived. ”

Regarding the most recent security problem, the company issued the following statement in this regard:

Zoom notifies participants when a host chooses to record a meeting and provides a secure way for hosts to store recordings. Zoom meetings are only recorded at the host's choice, either locally on the host machine or in the Zoom cloud. In the event that the hosts later choose to upload their meeting recordings elsewhere, we urge you to be extremely cautious and transparent with meeting participants, carefully considering whether the meeting contains confidential information and the reasonable expectations of participants.

All that said, Yuan a few days ago said Zoom will implement a 90-day freeze on new features to allow its engineers some time to address the aforementioned security concerns.

