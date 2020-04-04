If essential, marijuana companies should get stimulus funds

A bewildering hypocrisy about cannabis raises its head again.

In mid-March, the US Small Business Administration (SBA). USA Announced disaster assistance, including low-interest loans of up to $ 2 million; however, according to the SBA, cannabis companies that pay taxes and are state licensed. Congress passed a $ 2 trillion stimulus package, the largest emergency aid bill in U.S. history, but cannabis companies are also barred from that.

Cannabis companies licensed in the US USA They cannot take the ordinary tax deductions granted to other industries, leaving them burdened with an effective tax rate that is two to three times higher than other legal companies. In summary, cannabis legal companies paid roughly $ 4.7 billion in federal taxes in 2017, for example (along with state and local taxes).

And in recent weeks, many states have declared cannabis companies as "essential service,quot; providers, and yet the government does not provide any emergency support for these companies to be able to meet payroll and continue to operate.

Despite reports of strong sales at the dispensaries, as local officials issued shelter-in-place orders, the downstream impact of the virus is affecting a wide swath of the industry. These are certainly not boom times for cannabis; retailers are surviving because of the ability to continue serving patients and consumers in their community.

Meanwhile, companies that grow plants, make infused products, and provide other needs like packaging, sales support, accounting, and other professional services have seen their own business severely cut amid this crisis. And this situation is getting worse, not better.

Helping these companies overcome this crisis is not just the best thing for the cannabis industry: it is the right choice to keep an economic engine afloat as we navigate the global pandemic.

In 2019, global cannabis sales increased to $ 15 billion, with most of it happening in the United States, according to data from Arcview Market Research. For the sake of comparison, the National Football League generates approximately $ 15 billion annually. There is no denying that these sales have resulted in billions of dollars in tax revenue for Colorado and beyond.

In its relatively short existence, the cannabis industry has also created more than 200,000 jobs, jobs that provide opportunities for workers of all educational levels. Some of these jobs have already been lost due to the pandemic. Issues like supply chain disruptions and drastic drops in travel and tourism could negatively impact numerous cannabis operators in the coming months.

Should these businesses be forced to permanently close their doors, medical marijuana patients and other consumers will be forced to turn to the illicit market, erasing many of the security and regulatory gains from state legalization that they have earned so much. with so much effort.

The ineligibility of cannabis companies for disaster assistance loans is especially unfair when you consider that dispensaries have been designated as essential in more than a dozen states, unlike pharmacies, gas stations, and supermarkets.

Cannabis operators already bear serious financial burdens just for being in this industry: lack of access to banks, loans and financial services; the inability to deduct business expenses due to Section 280E of the federal tax code, which means an effective tax rate of up to 70%, according to a recent Bloomberg report; not to mention burdensome state and local taxes and fees.

In the meantime, of course, cannabis companies must comply with other coronavirus-related measures, such as paid sick leave coverage. And now, after paying billions in federal taxes, they run out of emergency funds.

Small cannabis companies do not ask for special treatment. They only seek to be treated like all other job-generating companies that pay taxes in this country.

On behalf of the legal cannabis industry, I and the National Cannabis Industry Association are calling on our nation's legislators to stop discriminating against small cannabis companies, their employees, and the customers and patients they continue to provide services during this public health crisis.

Aaron Smith is co-founder and CEO of the National Cannabis Industry Association, the largest trade association representing legal cannabis companies in the US. And it works to advance the industry nationally.

