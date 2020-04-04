How to bake bread: tips and tricks from Nicole Walsh from Clear Flour Bread

%MINIFYHTML6b69190d707cac22e6398b922116761777%

These are pioneering times. With social distancing in full effect and, for many, suddenly clear hours, we are getting familiar with weaving, fermenting, and even our own kitchens.

The sudden need for self-sufficiency has not become more obvious than with the baking of bread, as evidenced by the shortage of flour in the grocery store and countless posts on Instagram and Twitter dedicated to perfectly browned breads and sourdough starters with adorable names. .

But what if you have never baked bread in your life?

We turned to Nicole Walsh, co-owner of Brookline's Clear Flour Bread, for guidance on how to bake bread the first time. Walsh said the bakery, which she owns with her husband, Jon Goodman, will begin offering online orders on April 6. Until then, follow their advice on baking your own bread and, yes, naming your own sourdough starter.

This interview has been edited and condensed for its length and clarity.

What equipment do you need to bake your own bread?

NORTHWEST: Your hands are the most important thing. Bread has been a staple for tens of thousands of years, and we can make it with what we have, from the most sophisticated technology and mixers to manual mixing. I think using your hands is a better way to get someone to start baking, because they understand.

Everyone is making, and naming, sourdough entrees. What does it take to make a sourdough starter, and should I name it?

NORTHWEST: (Laughter) Yes, you should name it. A sourdough starter is basically growing wild yeast and bacteria in flour and water, and those are the only two ingredients you need to create a sourdough starter. You don't need yeast or salt or anything like that. The sourdough starter usually takes around two weeks to build a collection of bacteria and wild yeasts that will be the path to successful bread. Theoretically, you could let it go as long as you like, but it will start to grow less than excellent bacteria at some point, so you really want to inoculate flour and fresh water with a little of its initial starter after about 48 hours.

Nicole Walsh at Clear Flour Bread.

How do you know if the yeast you are using is active?

NORTHWEST: You can mix it with a little water and flour and see if it has activity; in a couple of hours you should have some gas bubbles, because the yeast is alive. (If the yeast has deteriorated), it might also smell quite sour, like beer. Yeast has a strange smell, but if it has gone further it can be quite noticeable.

What exactly does kneading the dough mean?

NORTHWEST: Kneading the dough or simply mixing it is usually the process of creating a gluten structure. Kneading the dough is just to strengthen it, so it will help trap gas bubbles that are created from fermentation. If you don't have that strength, you will have a flatbread. To knead something is to use the palm of your hand and press on a table and collect the dough on itself for that incorporation of air, like natural wild yeast in the air, and create that development of gluten.

Nicole Walsh, co-owner of Clear Flour Bread. Lynn osborn

What are some easy types of bread that a beginner can start with?

NORTHWEST: There are a lot of whole grains in the world right now, which I think is amazing, but it's a little harder to understand the strength and structure of those types of bread, like bran, whole grain, and rye. So you would start with a white sourdough and then start to incorporate those whole grains little by little, until you feel comfortable understanding how the dough should feel and what your end product is.

How do you know when your bread has risen correctly?

NORTHWEST: When you get to the final review part, at the bakery we like to touch it with our fingers. If your bread rolls back, then it is not yet fully tested. Vice versa, if you do that and your finger goes in and it's almost gassing all the bread, you've gone too far. Usually, you're not looking for a lot of elastic recovery, or a complete collapse of your finger. We also look for the volume in the basket or the pan (the bread is inside), so you will want to see it too, but that can be misleading; You may have put too much dough in the pan and it may have gone where it should, but it may still be poorly protected. So it's a lot of trial and error.

How do you know when the bread is baked?

NORTHWEST: There are a couple of techniques. There is a common touch in it: You can touch the bottom of the bread and hear almost a gap in the bread. Another way is to just put the thermometer in it. Usually you want it to be somewhere between 191 and 200 degrees (Fahrenheit) inside.

What are some resources for new bakers?

NORTHWEST: Instagram is where everyone is these days. I have a friend in San Francisco, Josey Baker at Josey Baker Bread. I think he has a magical way of teaching people. She would search for her book or follow it on her Instagram, where she's been talking a lot about sourdough starters and baking bread at home. And then I just picked up some books and tried some recipes. There are so many techniques and methods out there: as long as you don't give up, you're going to be successful. There is a book called "Sourdough,quot; by Sarah Owens. She is a fantastic baker, and I think her book is phenomenal.

Any other tips or tricks for beginners?

NORTHWEST: Start somewhere and then don't give up. Change one thing at a time: don't change everything at once, because you don't have a control right now. If your bread is too wet, pour out a little water but keep everything else the same. Experiment with a recipe a few times. Experience is knowledge; At the end of the day, you just have to practice.