How much does WrestleMania 36 cost? How to watch WWE Network for free and PPV price

How much WrestleMania 36 costs is how much you are willing to pay for it.

Really, time is money, and over the course of two nights, you will spend more than you have in your wallet. But if we are strictly talking about money, then you will have a few different options.

In past years, WrestleMania was strictly pay-per-view and later on the WWE Network. This year Fox Sports joins the fold, broadcasting "the biggest stage of them all,quot; to those with the Fox Sports app. At a cost, of course.

While there are many different ways to see this year's show, your expectations should be a little subdued. It runs for two nights, saving you most of your Sunday, Roman Reigns and others have been removed from the program due to the coronavirus pandemic. But that does not mean that there will still be no names to see.

Goldberg will reportedly face Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship (while Reigns withdraws from the event), while Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.

If those main events are worth your time, this is the money you'll have to give up to see.

MORE: Everything You Need to Know About WrestleMania 36 Location, Stage

How to watch WrestleMania 36 for free

Those who want to see through WWE Network The subscription will get both nights of the WrestleMania PPV and all content from the WWE Video Library for free for one month. Spectators are billed $ 9.99 after the first month and can cancel at any time.

WrestleMania 36 pay per view

– Viewers who want to see through PPV You will pay different prices depending on your cable or satellite provider. The overall cost for both nights of action is $ 59.99, while a single night can range from $ 29.99 to $ 34.99, depending on your cable or satellite provider.

– About him Fox Sports applicationFans can watch WrestleMania for $ 59.99 for both nights of the show.

The preview will be free on Fox Sports 1.

WrestleMania 36 live stream

WrestleMania 36 will be available to hit your eyeballs in three ways:

Via WWE Network subscription. The first month is free for new subscribers, including the two nights at WrestleMania and the WWE Network video library.

subscription. The first month is free for new subscribers, including the two nights at WrestleMania and the WWE Network video library. For the first time, Fox Sports will provide live coverage of WrestleMania through the Fox Sports app.

will provide live coverage of WrestleMania through the Fox Sports app. For those who don't want to dive into the WWE Network, Pay to see It remains an option.

What time does WrestleMania 36 start?

On both nights, WWE Network and Fox Sports will air the pre-show at 6 p.m. ET. The main card starts at 7 p.m. Fans who want to get all the matches the show has to offer should still tune in to the kickoff show: Although they haven't been made official yet, at least one match is likely to take place in the two pre-show deals over the weekend. week. Last year, four matches took place in the previous exhibition, which lasted two hours.

The April 4 half of WrestleMania is scheduled to end around 10:15 p.m. ET, while Sunday's show could end a little earlier at 10:00 p.m. ET. Given the company's propensity to last long, the shows will likely run much later. Figure 11 p.m. to be sure.