How does COVID-19 spread? – Up News Info

People are asked to stay home, to stay six feet away from people, and in some parts of the United States to wear face masks when they go out.

Because of that, many Up News Info viewers have questions about the best way to avoid contracting the virus. So what is the latest research on how it spreads? Good question.

"Most of the research so far is that it is spread through the airway or through the drops," said Dr. Susan Kline, director of infectious diseases at the University of Minnesota Medical Center.

According to the CDC, respiratory drops occur when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks.

New research suggests that the virus could be spread by simple breathing. The transfer of the virus from person to person occurs when those drops fall into another person's mouth or nose.

Research on how well the virus is aerosolized or remains in the air is still limited. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, research shows that the drop will hang in midair for a short period of time. Dr. Kline says it will probably be resolved in a few minutes.

"That is probably not the main form, the main form is the drops," Dr. Fauci told the Daily Show on March 26.

So what happens when those viruses hit the surfaces?

"I think we should be aware that surfaces could be contaminated," said Dr. Kline.

New research shows that COVID-19 can remain on surfaces for several hours or days, depending on the surface.

According to the CDC, "it may be possible for a person to contract COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus and then touching their mouth, nose, or possibly eyes. This is not believed to be the primary form of spread of the virus, but we are still learning more about this virus. "

Dr. Kline said it is difficult to know how well the virus spreads from surfaces to someone and then touches their face because it requires a lot of observational research.

"We still don't have real definitive data on that," said Dr. Kline.

As for the safety of getting takeaways, Dr. Kline said she thinks it's okay, but be careful. Personally, he said that he would not see the need to clean the containers, but that he would wash his hands after opening the food and before eating it.

He also recommended washing store products, but suggested that people not worry too much about opening their mail or packages.

"Once again, I wash my hands," he said. "But you can't go crazy."