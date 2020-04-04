How California has led the nation to stem the coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) – The cruise ship Grand Princess floated for days off the San Francisco coast in early March as a harbinger of impending disaster.

"We could see it from our windows," said Dr. Robert Wachter, professor and chair of the Department of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. "That made it real."

It was an early warning sign that would lead California to take extraordinary measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, especially after the White House announced that 21 people aboard the cruise ship had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a few weeks, Governor Gavin Newsom issued the first mandatory statewide restrictions in the United States, ordering the nearly 40 million California residents to stay home to help combat the outbreak.

California and New York, the most affected state in the country, had roughly the same number of coronavirus cases in the first week of March, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

As of Saturday, California had 12,639 cases compared to almost ten times more than in New York or 102,985 cases. The Golden State had 285 deaths compared to 3,500 in New York.

"When we write this story and look at the tens of thousands of lives in California that will have been saved, I think there will be many factors that went into it," said Wachter.

"But I think the most important thing was that leaders of all kinds, whether in government or business, took it seriously, believed that this was a real risk, and did the right thing from the beginning."

Here's what California did well in response to the contagion:

Silicon Valley employees started working from home

In early March, health officials in Northern California recommended that companies allow employees to work from home. Employers were urged to stagger start and end times. Companies were asked to suspend non-essential travel.

Apple encouraged its Silicon Valley employees to work from home, according to a company spokesperson. Her Seattle employees also started working remotely.

The headquarters of the iPhone maker is in Cupertino. It also has offices in Santa Clara.

“Much of the companies, particularly in Northern California, are technology companies. And companies like Google and Apple and Salesforce and others told their employees to work from home on March 5, ”said Wachter.

"There was a general sense here that this is serious, that experts tell us that we must do this. And people listened. "

San Francisco Bay Area Issues Shelter Order On-Site

In one of the most draconian measures of the time, nearly seven million people in a wide swath of northern California, including the Silicon Valley, were ordered to shelter-in-place as of March 16.

Along with San Francisco, residents of San Mateo, Santa Clara, Marín, Alameda and Contra Costa counties, as well as the city of Berkeley, were required to stay at their homes, by order of health officials in those jurisdictions.

Health services, supermarkets, service stations, banks and food delivery services remained open. Public transportation remained open, but would only be used to travel to and from essential services.

"That was not an accident," said Dr. George Rutherford, professor of epidemiology at the University of California, San Francisco, about the timing of the order. "It was the day before St. Patrick's Day, which is a great mixing event as you can imagine."

San Francisco instituted a series of initiatives to help people who are out of work or who were otherwise affected by the blockade, including grants for small businesses.

"The reason people praise San Francisco is because everyone here knew how important it was to follow instructions and … that's what's going to help us, make us successful, keep us safe," the mayor of San Francisco, London Breed.

Weeks after San Francisco issued the country's first shelter order for residents, hospital emergency rooms across the region appear to be seeing the first effects.

"The increase we have anticipated has not yet come," Dr. Jahan Fahimi, an emergency physician and medical director at the University of California, San Francisco, said this week. "We are all together holding our breath."

As of Friday, the city reported 497 confirmed infections and seven deaths from the coronavirus. And while the availability of evidence is still much lower than officials would like, the modest daily headcount compared to other major urban centers is a sign that early action in the country's second most densely populated city had an impact.

"This is what a flat curve looks like," Wachter said Friday. "And I think everyone is a little reluctant to talk too much about that because we really hope that our good fortune continues and we are absolutely hoping that people don't change their behavior too soon."

Governor Newsom issues an order for early stay in the state

According to the state order issued on March 19, Californians are not to leave home except for essential things like food, prescriptions, medical care, and commuting to jobs deemed crucial.

"This is a time when we need to talk a little bit," Newsom told reporters at the time. "As individuals and as a community, we need to do more to meet this moment."

Essential services like groceries, pharmacies, gas stations, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, and delivery restaurants remained open. Like banks, local government offices that provide services and law enforcement agencies.

Non-essential services like restaurants, bars, gyms, and convention centers are closed on order.

New York State did not issue an order to stay home until March 20. It entered into force two days later.

Wachter added: "Southern California is somewhat worse than Northern California, but it is still a long way from New York, New Jersey and Michigan. And what we are starting to see in Florida. "

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 4,566 cases Friday, with 89 deaths.

Health department director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said Friday that the county expects 1,000 or more new cases per day as it reaches its goal of evaluating 10,000 people per day.

This week, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti urged residents to wear non-medical grade facial covers when they are in public. President Donald Trump announced Friday night that his administration was recommending that Americans wear "non-medical fabric,quot; facial covers.

Dr. Robert David Siegel, a professor in Stanford University's Department of Microbiology and Immunology, said California also received help to stop the spread of the virus through strong and early public health awareness campaigns and an expanding demographics compared with places like New York City.

Wachter said California's efforts have been bold and controversial, but they seem to be working.

"There were people who said,‘ Why are you doing this? You're going to kill the economy, "he said. "I think there is a general attitude: let's trust science, if this is what science tells us, we must take it very seriously."

