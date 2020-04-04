Hours in Eau Galle recreational area reduced after vandalism – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The US Army Corps of Engineers. The US, St. Paul District, announced Saturday that it will reduce hours of operation in the main use area of ​​the Eau Galle Recreation Area due to a recent series of acts of vandalism.

The recreation area is located near the Spring Valley in western Wisconsin. Area officials say the site was recently overtaken by "off-road and road marking vandalism."

Now, the main day use area will only be open to the public from 7:30 a.m. at 3:30 p.m.

The cost of damage repair was not disclosed. Anyone with information on recent incidents should contact the Spring Valley Police Department at 262-206-4845.