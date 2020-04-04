Hours in Eau Galle recreational area reduced after vandalism – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLffcff12b79b66b71f99846991b5d3c7975%
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The US Army Corps of Engineers. The US, St. Paul District, announced Saturday that it will reduce hours of operation in the main use area of the Eau Galle Recreation Area due to a recent series of acts of vandalism.
The recreation area is located near the Spring Valley in western Wisconsin. Area officials say the site was recently overtaken by "off-road and road marking vandalism."
Now, the main day use area will only be open to the public from 7:30 a.m. at 3:30 p.m.
The cost of damage repair was not disclosed. Anyone with information on recent incidents should contact the Spring Valley Police Department at 262-206-4845.