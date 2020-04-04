Honor India to absorb GST rate increase on smartphones – Latest News

Smartphone maker Honor said on Friday it will absorb the increase in GST in mobile phones and will not increase prices for its phones. The government had increased the GST rate on mobile phones from 18% to 18% last month, effective from April 1.

"By offering support and taking steps to deliver a smooth experience, we at Honor will not increase the prices of our best-selling Honor 9X and Honor 20 smartphones, even after the recent review of the GST rate for mobile phones," Honor India said in a statement.

The industry has opposed the Center's move to increase GST on mobile phones.

According to the ICEA agency of mobile phone manufacturers, around 80 million mobile phone buyers in the country will be affected by the increase in GST, which will place a burden of Rs 15 billion on consumers.