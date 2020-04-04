Here's a look at new penalties for violating the executive order – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – Michigan is taking more aggressive steps to keep people home after authorities say many are ignoring their orders.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says that if you violate the order to stay home, you face a civil fine of $ 1,000.

The fine increases to a criminal fine of $ 500 or 90 days in prison for repeat offenders.

These rules apply to individuals and companies on an offensive against those deemed nonessential.

