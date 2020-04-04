Here is the only gift that Kareena Kapoor Khan wants to give Taimur Ali Khan





Taimur Ali Khan has to be the most documented star boy in the past two years. Due to the stardom of her parents and her mother, Kareena Kapoor Khan remains one of the most beloved actors of the past two decades, Taimur is always in the limelight and we are not complaining. This mother and son duo is quite a sensation on social media and with Kareena joining Instagram, we are getting a better idea of ​​how they live away from shutters.









In a recent interview, Kareena was asked about the one thing she wants to give Taimur that the money couldn't buy. Quick to respond, Kareena said she would like Taimur to meet her paternal grandfather, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and maternal great-grandfather, Raj Kapoor.









While we believe that this little nawab has as many as a child could wish for, Kareena's heartwarming response made us fade away. Well, Taimur could now meet his grandparents, but he will surely carry the great legacy like his parents.