Henry Ford Health System will lead the first large-scale study in the US. USA To determine the efficacy of medications in preventing COVID-19 – Up News Info Detroit

Henry Ford Health System will lead the first large-scale study in the United States of the effectiveness of an antimalarial drug in preventing COVID-19 in healthcare workers and first responders who volunteer to participate.

The study of prophylactic hydroxychloroquine could begin as early as next week, following a request to the federal government by Detroit Mayor Michael Duggan and Metro Detroit health care experts.

"This will be the first major and definitive study in healthcare workers and first responders of hydroxychloroquine as a preventative medication," said study organizer Dr. William W. O & # 39; Neill of the Henry Ford Health System, a world renowned interventional cardiologist. and researcher who has pioneered multiple treatments for heart disease. "There has been a lot of talk about this drug, but only a small, unblinded study in Europe. We're going to change that in Metro Detroit and produce a scientific answer to the question: Does it work?

Participation in the study is strictly voluntary. Dr. Marcus Zervos, chief of the Infectious Diseases division for the Henry Ford Health System, will oversee this study with Dr. O’Neill.

"We are pleased to see Henry Ford's leadership in this voluntary study that could help protect medical workers and first responders throughout Southeast Michigan," said Mayor Duggan, acknowledging Dr. Stephen M, Commissioner of the Administration Food and Drug Administration USA. Hahn. "I also deeply appreciate Dr. Hahn's prompt support for this important effort."

Both health care workers and first responders will be enrolled at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. Currently, there are no FDA-approved therapies to prevent or treat COVID-19. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hydroxychloroquine (also known as hydroxychloroquine sulfate) is an FDA-approved arthritis medication that can also be used to prevent or treat malaria. It is available in the United States only by prescription. The drug is sold under the brand name Plaquenil and is also sold as a generic drug. It is commonly used by patients with arthritis, lupus, or other rheumatic conditions.

"Metro Detroit has a history of stepping up when things get tough," said Dr. Adnan Munkarah, Executive Vice President and Clinical Director of the Henry Ford Health System. "We are committed to doing it right now, to looking at all the options scientifically, in the face of this global pandemic."

The study, titled WHIP COVID-19 Study, is an analysis of more than 3,000 subjects on whether the drug prevents front-line workers from contracting the virus. Once they provide a blood sample, study subjects will receive vials of specific unidentified pills to take for the next eight weeks: one dose of hydroxychloroquine once a week, one day dose, or a placebo (one pill that looks like the drug, but does not contain any drugs or other active ingredients.) The study drug was purchased especially for this study and will not affect the supply of drugs for people who are already taking the drug for other conditions.

Participants will not know which group they are in. They will then be contacted weekly and in person at weeks 4 and 8 of the study to see if they exhibit any symptoms of COVID-19, including dry cough, fever, or respiratory problems, as well as any medication side effects. At eight weeks, symptoms, medication side effects, and blood will be checked again. The results will be compared between the three groups to see if the medication had any effect.

"Given our extensive clinical trials and our translational research infrastructure, we are grateful to bring this type of large-scale effort to the battle of COVID-19," said Dr. Steven Kalkanis, CEO, Henry Ford Medical Group and Senior Vice President and Official Academic Director of the Henry Ford Health System. “We see the heroism of the front-line responders in health care, public safety, and service. The Henry Ford Health System is ready to do everything possible to help them stay safe. "

The FDA will provide the medication directly to Henry Ford Health System physicians for distribution. Recruitment has not yet started. More information can be found at www.HenryFord.com/whipCOVID19 .

The CDC describes hydroxychloroquine, which has been used for 75 years, as a relatively well-tolerated drug. The most common reported adverse reactions are stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, and headache. These side effects can often be decreased by taking hydroxychloroquine with food. Hydroxychloroquine can also cause itching in some people. Minor side effects such as nausea, occasional vomiting, or diarrhea usually do not require stopping the antimalarial drug. Although rare, serious side effects can occur while taking this medication.

If the study finds the drug to be effective as a preventive drug for COVID-19, the study may expand to include hydroxychloroquine in other COVID-19 treatment options, the doctors said. Doctors from the Henry Ford Health System are prescribing hydroxychloroquine as an off-label treatment for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 positives who meet specific criteria as established by the Infectious Diseases Division of the hospital system. As required by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, physicians are documenting the prescribed use in the patient's electronic medical record.

As one of the region's leading academic medical centers with more than $ 100 million in annual research funding, Henry Ford is already involved in numerous COVID-19 trials with partners around the world. Henry Ford is also being involved in an Abbott-led study of a rapid point-of-care test for COVID-19. The equipment, about the size of a toaster, offers positive results in just five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.