Help SF Food Truck vendors feed grocery workers and their families

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Off the Grid, San Francisco's largest food truck gathering, is launching a campaign to provide free meals to supermarket workers.

The Grocery Employees Meal Fund is accepting donations to create multi-day packages to provide five meals to grocery store employees and their families. The group plans to deliver these food packages to stores throughout the city during the coronavirus pandemic.

Off the Grid partnered with food vendors Little Green Cyclo and Wokitchen to make the first deliveries on Friday to the S.F. Western Addition Safeway store on Webster Street and also on Safeway on Noriega Street in the Outer Sunset District.

Off the Grid plans to match the first $ 5,000 contributed to the food fund. A $ 50 donation will provide five meals to a grocery store employee.

