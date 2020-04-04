Harry Styles admits that blocking the coronavirus brings him closer to his family

WENN

The singer of & # 39; Sign of the Times & # 39; He reveals that he has been talking to his family through video calls every day, more than he usually does during the covid-19 lockdown.

Harry Styles He is consulting with his mother and sister on FaceTime every day to help him cope with the problem while he is trapped in a confinement in Los Angeles due to the coronavirus pandemic.

26-year-old hitmaker "Sign of the Times" was due to return to his native UK last month, March 2020 before a new tour, but travel chaos and social distancing measures put in place to stop the spread of the Covid-19 han virus led him to spend more than two weeks in self-isolation.

Talking on the phone with the BBC Radio 2 presenter Dermot O & # 39; Leary On Friday April 3, 2020, Harry said that daily video calls with his family are helping him keep his spirits up.

"I think this is my 17th day of confinement. I was supposed to be home a couple of weeks ago, but obviously the flight had gotten a little strange, so I'm in Los Angeles right now," the star complained. , before explaining how he is talking to his mother more than ever.

"We are talking almost every day," he added. "Me and her and my sister got along as a big group, FaceTime, so I got in touch with my family in the morning and it was actually quite nice. I've probably been talking to them more than usual."

However, the singer revealed that he is not entirely alone in self-isolation, as he has a couple of friends quarantined with him.

"I want to say that I have worked a lot here, so I like my friends and others, and I am lucky to be quarantined with a couple of friends, we all started at the same time, which was nice," explained the One Direction students. .

Harry's European tour in support of his second solo album, "Fine Line," has been postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic, but the pop superstar assured fans he can't wait to play next year.

"It would start in two weeks. It was supposed to start in mid-April in Birmingham, so it would be in production rehearsals right now," he said. "The UK and European tour was postponed to next year, so I'm obviously looking forward to that when the time comes."