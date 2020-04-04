Harry Kane has reached a crossroads at the worst possible time, says Jamie Carragher | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLa4478796176eb4d1c8837579d318576076%

Harry Kane said last week that he doesn't necessarily plan to spend the rest of his career with Tottenham.

Harry Kane has reached the crossroads of his career at the "worst possible time," says Jamie Carragher.

Speaking to Jamie Redknapp in an Instagram Q,amp;A last week, the England captain revealed that he is willing to leave Tottenham, saying, "If I don't feel like we're progressing as a team, then I'm not someone to stay there for. his good. "

Before the coronavirus pandemic forced the Premier League to close, Spurs ranked eighth in the Premier League, seven points behind Chelsea in fourth place and in danger of missing out on Champions League football.

They were also removed from European football by RB Leipzig last month, and Carragher says he understands why Kane might be considering moving.

Carragher says he is not sure how many clubs would want to negotiate with Tottenham president Daniel Levy about Kane in the current climate.

In its Telegraph column, the Sky Sports The expert said: "Harry Kane has reached the crossroads of his career at the worst possible time. In other circumstances, the comments by the Tottenham forward suggest that he would consider a move in the near future that would be reasonable."

"These times are far from normal as clubs lose money and need to cut costs rather than planning large investments in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

"That means that if players in the highest price range want to leave their clubs, there is less chance that they will get their wish."

"Kane is in that category. A limited number of clubs can afford it, and I'm not sure how many have the appetite to enter into a frantic negotiation with Tottenham president Daniel Levy in the current climate."

Carragher added: "Kane turns 27 in July. We have no idea when the next transfer window will open or when next season will begin. If Kane doesn't leave soon, the situation becomes more complicated for him."

"When players reach 28, psychologically it makes a big difference to clubs. They see it as closer to 30, they recognize that there is no resale value and they resist high valuations."