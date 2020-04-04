Half Price Book Permits Lay Off 78% of Employees – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Half Price Books has suspended or fired 78% of its employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All remaining staff will see a decrease in scheduled hours or take a percentage pay cut, based on their pay.

“Our stores have been closed to the public since March 17. While we are fortunate enough to be able to sell books, music, and movies online, those sales don't compare to what we do in our physical stores on a monthly basis. base, typically only represents about 10% of our total sales, "said Kathy Doyle Thomas, chief strategy officer for Half Price Books." It was a very difficult decision, but we had to make it in order to save the company and go out into the other side of this crisis. "

The company operates 126 stores in 17 states.

