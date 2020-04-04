Group Holding Immigrant Children Settles Settlement of Former Employee Claim – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

HOUSTON (CBSDFW / AP) – The US Department of Justice. USA He says a Texas-based organization that manages facilities to support immigrant children has settled a retaliation claim by a former employee.

The Justice Department said in a press release Friday that Southwest Key Programs will pay $ 68,000 to the employee.

The department has not named the former employee. The Justice Department alleges that he applied for several jobs on Southwest Key, but was denied because he said he would file a discrimination claim against the organization.

The Justice Department says those allegations would have violated federal anti-discrimination law if it were proven. The Southwest Key facility houses immigrant children under the authority of the US Department of Health and Human Services. USA