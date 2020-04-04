Home Entertainment Graphic video of Floyd Mayweather's daughter Stabbing a girl! (Warning)

The daughter of boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather, Iyanna, was arrested this morning after having a violent confrontation with her alleged rapper boyfriend NBA Youngboy's girl, MTO News confirmed.

Iyanna, 19, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

And the crime scene was graphic. Here is a video taken on the scene, showing blood everywhere. We warn you that it is VERY graphic.

