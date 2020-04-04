Graphic video of Floyd Mayweather's daughter Stabbing a girl! (Warning)

The daughter of boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather, Iyanna, was arrested this morning after having a violent confrontation with her alleged rapper boyfriend NBA Youngboy's girl, MTO News confirmed.

Iyanna, 19, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

And the crime scene was graphic. Here is a video taken on the scene, showing blood everywhere. We warn you that it is VERY graphic.

LINK TO THE VIDEO – VERY GRAPHIC WARNING

Yaya allegedly went to her NBA boyfriend Youngboy's mansion in Houston last night around 1:30 a.m. and he faced a woman who was with him. TMZ identified the woman as Lapattra Lashai Jacobs.

According to police reports, Iyanna claimed she was Youngboy's fiancee and told Lapattra to leave the house, then allegedly accused of two knives, stabbing the woman twice, TMZt reported.

Lapattra was taken to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition.

If convicted, Iyanna faces up to 20 years in prison.

