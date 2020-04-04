Grand Princess Crew quarantine ends, ship to depart San Francisco Bay next week – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Nearly 650 Grand Princess crew members completed their 14-day quarantine on Saturday, ending a nearly one-month period of self-isolation that began when the cruise ship was hit with the coronavirus.

The cruise line said that crew members can finally leave their staterooms and roam the ship as long as they wear personal protective equipment and stay at least six feet from each other. The ship will depart from San Francisco Bay and sail for several days of routine marine operations.

Beginning next week, the ship will temporarily dock at the Port of San Francisco to stock up on supplies. The cruise line was still drawing up a plan for where it will go next.

The cruise industry is currently under a 30-day suspension of all travel from the US. USA They went into effect on March 14. This week, the US Coast Guard USA It ordered the cruisers to be hijacked "indefinitely,quot; on the high seas during the pandemic.

The ship was forced to return to San Francisco in early March after more than a dozen people tested positive for the coronavirus. While the passengers finally landed in the port of Oakland and were brought to the US bases for quarantine, hundreds of crew members remained on board, under quarantine.

Two male passengers were the first on board the ship to die from COVID-19, federal officials announced last week, while at least 103 tested positive.

A third person who died from COVID-19 was a crew member who died on April 1, said Negin Kamali, a spokeswoman for Princess Cruises.

"Our hearts go out to his family, friends, team members and all who are affected by this loss," he said.

