Governor Whitmer signs executive order to protect workers who stay home, stay safe when they or their close contacts are sick – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML3f3d61ccec7e55045fcd8372612699c675%

LANSING, Mich. (DETROIT Up News Info) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-36, which prohibits all employers from firing, disciplining, or retaliating against an employee for staying home from work if they or one of their close contacts test positive for COVID-19 or have disease symptoms. .

Executive Order 2020-36 also strengthens the governor's executive order "Stay Home, Stay Safe,quot; by declaring that it is the public policy of the state that all Michiganns who test positive or show symptoms, or who live with someone who gives positive or showing symptoms, they should not leave their homes unless absolutely necessary.

Executive Order 2020-36 is effective immediately and will remain in effect until the end of the emergency declared by the Governor or until terminated.

"People who prioritize the health and safety of their families, neighbors and loved ones during this crisis should not be punished for their workplace. Staying home and staying safe is one of the most important things we can do to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan, and this executive order will ensure that more people can do it without suffering discrimination in their workplace, "said Whitmer.. "We have taken aggressive measures to protect our communities, but it is up to all of us to work together to combat this virus."

"Ensuring that those who experience symptoms or are positive for COVID-19 and the people they live with stay in their homes will help mitigate the spread of the community," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Deputy Chief of Health and Medical Director of MDHHS. "It is crucial that anyone experiencing symptoms, and those with whom they live, stay home and safely."

According to Executive Order 2020-36, each and every person who tests positive for COVID-19 or shows one or more of the main symptoms, such as fever, atypical cough, and atypical shortness of breath, must remain at home or place of residence. home. This includes Michiganns who are otherwise free to leave their homes under Executive Order 2020-21. People who test positive or experience symptoms should wait to leave their homes until three days have passed since their symptoms resolved and it has been seven days since the symptoms first appeared, or since the examination to obtain the positive result.

In addition, each and every close contact of a symptomatic individual or someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 must remain in their home until 14 days have passed or the symptomatic individual receives a negative COVID-19 test.

Health professionals, health center workers, first responders (eg, police officers, firefighters, paramedics), child protective service employees, child care facility workers, and correctional facilities are Exempt from staying at home if they are members, their household tests positive for COVID-19 or shows one or more of the main symptoms, provided that their employers' rules governing occupational health allow them to go to work.

People and household members who test positive for COVID-19 or who show one or more of the main symptoms may leave their home or place of residence when necessary to obtain food, medicine or supplies that are necessary to maintain or protect the life and when those Items cannot be obtained through delivery. People can also participate in outdoor activities, such as walking, hiking, running, biking, or any other consistent recreational activity while staying at least six feet away from people outside the individual's home.

When symptomatic or close contacts leave the home, they should wear some form of covering over the nose and mouth, such as a homemade mask, scarf, kerchief, or kerchief. For now, however, supplies of N95 masks and surgical masks should generally be reserved for healthcare professionals, first aid personnel (eg police, fire, paramedics) and other critical workers.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.