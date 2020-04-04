Google to release user location data to help governments fight the virus – Latest news

Google says it will publish location data for users worldwide starting Friday to allow governments to assess the effectiveness of the social distancing measures implemented to stop the COVID-19 pandemic. Reports on user movements in 131 countries will be available on a special website and will "chart trends in movement over time by geography," according to a post on one of Google's blogs.

The trends will show "a one percentage point increase or decrease in visits,quot; to places like parks, shops, homes and workplaces, not "the absolute number of visits," said the post, signed by Jen Fitzpatrick, who heads Google. Maps, and the company's director of health, Karen DeSalvo.

For example, in France, visits to restaurants, cafes, shopping malls, museums or theme parks have plunged 88 percent from their normal levels, the data showed. Local stores initially saw a 40 percent jump when confinement measures were announced, before suffering a 72 percent drop.

Meanwhile, office use is arguably stronger than suspected, with the decline in that area being 56 percent more modest.

"We hope these reports will help support decisions about how to handle the COVID-19 pandemic," said Google executives.

"This information could help officials understand essential travel changes that can shape recommendations during business hours or inform delivery service offerings."

Like traffic jam detection or traffic measurement on Google Maps, the new reports will use "aggregated and anonymous,quot; data from users who have activated their location history.

No "personally identifiable information,quot;, such as a person's location, contacts or movements, will be made available, according to the publication.

The reports will also employ a statistical technique that adds "artificial noise,quot; to the raw data, making it difficult to identify users.



From China to Singapore and Israel, governments have mandated electronic monitoring of the movements of their citizens in an effort to limit the spread of the virus, which has infected more than a million people and killed more than 50,000 across the globe. world.

In Europe and the United States, technology companies have begun sharing "anonymous,quot; smartphone data to better track the outbreak.

Even privacy-loving Germany is considering using a smartphone app to help control the spread of the disease.

But activists say authoritarian regimes are using the coronavirus as a pretext to suppress independent speech and increase surveillance.

In liberal democracies, others fear that widespread data collection and intrusion may cause lasting damage to privacy and digital rights. (AFP) AMS