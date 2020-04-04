Google is temporarily removing Chrome's SameSite cookie requirements

With the release of Chrome 80 in February, Google gradually began rolling out an update that changes the way third-party cookies work on websites, called "SameSite." Today, it announced that it is temporarily withdrawing these SameSite requirements in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

SameSite's policy was a change in the way Chrome handles cookies. Previously, Chrome accepted more cookies by default, even from third parties. SameSite changed that default value. At a high level, that essentially means that unless a website owner explicitly sets a third-party cookie as correct, Chrome will block it. This move was intended to protect user privacy by limiting which cookies may work in a third-party context, which would allegedly slow the collection of third-party data.

However, disabling third-party cookies can cause some sites to break, especially if they used third-party cookies as part of their login systems. Many major sites have already been updated to account for SameSite, but Google says it wants "to ensure the stability of websites that provide essential services, including banking, online groceries, government services and healthcare." Presumably, that means some sites in those categories were not updated.

Since the sites have had to contend with the complications caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, many may not have had the time or resources to adapt to the update, and they may not be able to devote attention to it in the near future.

Since social distancing measures have greatly increased reliance on online services, interruptions like this could cause a number of problems, especially when related to healthcare resources.

This is not the only Chrome update affected by the outbreak. In March, Google announced that it would temporarily pause the addition of new features to Chrome and Chrome OS and focus on security-related updates. Google said this was due to changes in their own work schedules. However, Google has resumed development for Chrome and Chrome OS, albeit on a tight schedule.