Golden Gate Park to Host Virtual Concert Series Series ’to Commemorate 150th Anniversary – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – With the elaborate sesquicentennial celebration planned for San Francisco's Golden Gate Park waiting indefinitely for the coronavirus pandemic, organizers have announced a "virtual concert series,quot; to launch on April 4.

That day was when the official opening party for the park's 150th anniversary was scheduled. It should have included the large opening of a 150-foot observation wheel.

Finally, the wheel will be installed in the park's Music Concourse area, the plaza outside the Young Museum, the California Academy of Sciences, and the Japanese Tea Garden.

It will have 35 completely closed gondolas, with capacity for six passengers. The public celebration was officially suspended on March 10 when the severity of the coronavirus pandemic was clarified.

The official website for the Golden Gate Park sesquicentennial celebration has a post on its home page inviting visitors to visit the site at 9 am on Saturday, April 4 for the launch of the park's virtual concert series. .

The SF Parks Alliance tweeted on Friday afternoon that the free series would kick off with performances by Boz Scaggs from one of his appearances on Hardly Strictly Bluegrass and Metallica, which have appeared at the annual Outside Lands music and art festival twice as heads. of poster.

Golden Gate Park will celebrate its 150th birthday tomorrow with the joy of outdoor music. The free virtual concert series launches with music by legendary artists. #BozScaggs Y @Metallica! Tune in tomorrow, 4/4 starting at 9 a.m. at https://t.co/19nUWYCdC1 # ggp150 pic.twitter.com/eFosZ4OpEp – SF Parks Alliance (@SFParksAlliance) April 3, 2020

The 150th anniversary celebration scheduled for April 4 is rescheduled for an undetermined date later this year.