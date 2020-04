(DETROIT Up News Info) – General Motors is partnering with Honda to make electric cars.

Two electric models for the Honda brand will be developed with GM battery technology.

The cars will be built at GM plants in the United States.

Honda will maintain exclusive design control.

The models are slated to launch in 2024.

