Giannis Antetokounmpo says he doesn't have access to the hoop in the middle of the NBA shutdown

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has not been playing basketball during the NBA hiatus because he does not have access to a hoop at home.

The NBA suspended its season after the March 11 games amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 58,800 lives worldwide for more than 1 million confirmed cases.

The United States has the highest number of cases, surpassing 275,800, forcing basketball players and other professional athletes to force themselves to keep fit at home.

Antetokounmpo, the reigning NBA MVP, has been unable to play basketball inside his Wisconsin home.

"So I don't have access to the hoop," Antetokounmpo said during a conference call on Friday. "A lot of NBA players have a court at home or something like that, but now I only do exercises at home. I ride the bike, the treadmill, lift weights and stay ready that way, but I don't play basketball."

Antetokounmpo, whose Bucks had the best NBA record before the adjournment, added: "Obviously, they give us bands, a bike. They provide us with trainings that we can do at home and they also provide us with food. They have a catering company. That brings us food for us and our families in the house.

"That's more or less. We're supposed to stay home, do our workouts, take care of our bodies at home, and that's it."

"Spending time with your family is great," Antetokounmpo continued. "We can't do that much during the season, but at the end of the day, I know everyone in this group loses basketball. Everyone on the team misses playing basketball."