Giannis Antetokounmpo on the difficulties of keeping fit at home | NBA News

Giannis Antetokounmpo spends much of her time during the coronavirus hiatus, helping to care for her newborn son and occasionally playing video games.

What the reigning MVP is not doing very often is throwing baskets, as the NBA has closed the team's practice facilities.

"I don't have access to a hoop," the Milwaukee Bucks forward said Friday during a conference call.

"Many NBA players could have a court at home or something like that, I don't know, but now I only do my workouts at home, (I go) to the bike, to the treadmill, to lift weights, to stay in shape,quot; .

The hiatus is forcing thousands of athletes, professionals and others, to exercise from home while trying to keep fit. The team also varies from player to player.

"It all comes down to what they have and what they are capable of doing," said Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce.

"We can do a lot of things about body weight. This is how you stay ready. It's the most I can offer you as a coach to keep you ready. I can't say 'Hey, can you find access to a gym?' 39; That would be mismanagement on my part. "

For example, Pierce said that Hawks guard Kevin Huerter has access to a gym in New York and guard Jeff Teague owns a gym in Indiana. Other players face different situations.

"I've seen LeBron's Instagram," Pierce said of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

"LeBron has a house with a full weight room and has an outdoor court. Right now he has a different reality that gives him a little more access to get on with the normal."

"Cam Reddish (Hawks rookie) lives in an apartment and it's probably a two-bedroom apartment. He can't get into the apartment's weight room because it's a public facility. So he's limited in everything."

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said he wanted his players to focus on keeping their bodies in shape and admitted that the logistics surrounding the pandemic would make it harder for them to do any specific basketball activity.

The Bucks are still looking for ways to stay in shape. The Bucks players said team officials have made sure everyone has the necessary exercise equipment.

Antetokounmpo noted that the Bucks also had a catering company bring in food to make sure they maintained a proper diet. Center Brook Lopez said training plans were sent to them via phone application.

"They did a very good job of taking care of everything and at the same time having personalized training for each player despite the situation," Lopez said.

But it is difficult for them to work on their shots without access to a court.

"Since the practice facilities are closed, I don't have access to a basketball court unless I go to one of my neighbors' houses and shoot outside," said Bucks forward Khris Middleton.

"There really is no basketball for me. It's basically like Giannis said. Treadmill, jump rope, some weights and that's it. I have a couple of basketballs that I can bounce at home or outside, but I don't have a goal. real to shoot. "

Pierce noted that Huerter recently asked him when the players could return to the Hawks' practice facility.

"I said, 'I'll tell you when we don't,'" Pierce said. "We won't do it in April."