Since Sophie Turner to Zac Efron, many of Hollywood's biggest stars head to Quibi, so it's correct that ME! News joins them.

So is! When the new mobile streaming service only launches on Monday, April 6, so will a new daily pop culture and celebrity series produced by NBC's Universal Digital Laboratory: Close Up by E! News. Like everything else on Quibi, all episodes of the show will be 10 minutes or less. You will never be out of the loop again!

And it will all be thanks to the hosts of Close Up by E! News, Will Marfuggi Y Courtney Tezeno.

Marfuggi is an Emmy nominee ME! News Los Angeles-based correspondent. He has been covering the top entertainment news and pop culture stories for over 15 years, all while being a fixture on red carpets at premieres, parties and awards shows and newspaper articles. His direct, unfiltered commentary on pop culture clearly explains the biggest news and tells his audience that they're not getting a public relations turnaround.

When Marfuggi is not at work or spending time with his wife and daughter, he can be found doing his best to stay fit through boxing, jujitsu, yoga or pilates and, as always, obsessed with movies. from Marvel and Bravo reality shows.