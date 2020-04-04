Get to know the hosts of the new Quibi series up close by E! News

Aaron Poole; Jarrelle Lee Photography
Since Sophie Turner to Zac Efron, many of Hollywood's biggest stars head to Quibi, so it's correct that ME! News joins them.
So is! When the new mobile streaming service only launches on Monday, April 6, so will a new daily pop culture and celebrity series produced by NBC's Universal Digital Laboratory: Close Up by E! News. Like everything else on Quibi, all episodes of the show will be 10 minutes or less. You will never be out of the loop again!
And it will all be thanks to the hosts of Close Up by E! News, Will Marfuggi Y Courtney Tezeno.
Marfuggi is an Emmy nominee ME! News Los Angeles-based correspondent. He has been covering the top entertainment news and pop culture stories for over 15 years, all while being a fixture on red carpets at premieres, parties and awards shows and newspaper articles. His direct, unfiltered commentary on pop culture clearly explains the biggest news and tells his audience that they're not getting a public relations turnaround.
When Marfuggi is not at work or spending time with his wife and daughter, he can be found doing his best to stay fit through boxing, jujitsu, yoga or pilates and, as always, obsessed with movies. from Marvel and Bravo reality shows.
Tezeno, a television presenter and producer, is also based in Los Angeles. It started at a Midwest news station before taking the position of a red carpet reporter and eventually writing, producing and hosting daily entertainment news segments featured on AOL, Huffington PostY Yahoo. More recently, Tezeno worked on all Entertainment tonight platforms, including Emmy award-winning streaming and 24/7 streaming network, ET Live. Buzzfeed She was named one of the Top 5 Black Female Entertainment Journalists Under 30 in Hollywood.
If Tezeno isn't compulsively watching his favorite 90s sitcoms or driving BeyoncéAs a hive, you can find her as a volunteer in the Los Angeles community.
Together, Marfuggi and Tezeno will tell you what is happening in Hollywood. Y Why You Should Care Each episode features fun and authentic segments like "Today & # 39; s Top Story,quot; with what you need to know right now and "The Scroll Down,quot; with headline hits to keep you cult pop.
Capture new episodes of Close Up by E! News daily, from Monday to Friday in Quibi from April 6.
Quibi launches on April 6 with new daily episodes, every 10 minutes or less. Enjoy 90 days free for a limited time. Find out more at Quibi.com.
%MINIFYHTML8608a6881b7f2711adaf83ee89398f9a7%