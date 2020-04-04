George Furbank: did not have his eyes on a call to England | Rugby Union News

The Northampton fullback talks exclusively to Sky Sports News about his international advancement; "It is a great step forward for the rugby club,quot;

















2:36



Northampton Saints fullback George Furbank says he did not expect to receive a call from England for the Six Nations this year.

Northampton Saints fullback George Furbank says he did not expect to receive a call from England for the Six Nations this year.

When the 2019/20 Gallagher Premier League season started last October, the furthest thing from George Furbank's mind was a possible call to the England team.

While the focus was on the national team's run to the Rugby World Cup final, the winger was busy performing where he had left off for Northampton Saints the previous season in England's national competition.

However, he quickly advanced to February this year and Furbank was lining up in Paris with the 15th jersey for his country in the Six Nations opener against France, something that surprised the 23-year-old and saw him have to. quickly. adapt to the step forward.

A surreal and proud day for me and my family yesterday. Thanks for all the messages, I can't wait to go to camp tomorrow! – George Furbank (@GeorgeFurbank) January 21, 2020

"He definitely didn't have his eyes on the England setup or any calls," Furbank said. Sky Sports. "I focused on having a good season (with Northampton). I got in shape at the end of last season and I wanted to keep it up and move on at the beginning of the season."

"It is a massive step from the rugby club and very different from the rugby club, especially from a club like Saints where we like to throw the ball, take some calculated risks and things like that."

"International rugby is probably a lot more tactical and more about the kicking game, so I learned a lot about that."

"Then also a bit on the mental side, like the ability to exclude outside noise and be able to focus on the game and have a clear mind when playing."

Furbank has proven its talent with some impressive displays for Northampton

The latter would come to the fore after that match against France, which ended in a 24-17 loss to England and saw Furbank criticized in some sections for his own performance.

But he consoled himself with the words of England head coach Eddie Jones after that game, and the Australian denied his stony exterior with some words of comfort for the rookie.

Not only that, but Jones renamed him in the starting lineup for the Calcutta Cup clash with Scotland the following week, which saw England win 13-6 in extreme winter conditions at Murrayfield.

"He was very good to me after that (France) game," Furbank said. "He talked to me about how the team could play better in the future and he said 'just focus on doing the basics really well because there will be a game that you play very well, you will have a career and everyone will be singing your praises'.

He told me about how the team could play better in the future and said: "Just focus on doing the basics really well because there will be a game that you play very well, you will have a career and everyone will be singing your praises." . George Furbank on Eddie Jones

"It was a different experience than I have had before because more and more people are watching the game and then talking about it."

"Starting with that was interesting to start with, but England has a really good psychologist that I was able to talk to and it was a great learning curve because I've never had to deal with anything like this before."

"I think I handled it a lot better in Scotland week and I felt better and more comfortable."

Furbank, who joined the youth ranks at the Huntingdon hometown club, has kept fit by lending some Saints gym equipment to use at home while national and international rugby are on hold during the coronavirus pandemic.

Furbank aims to improve its physical attributes

But once he and his teammates are cleared to resume normal training, he has in mind the areas he needs to work on to help ensure that he becomes a mainstay for the club and the country.

"To be a true full-back, you need to be world class under the ball," said Furbank.

"I thought it was fine, but then going to England camp and seeing those guys do it in training and in games are another step forward."

"That is probably an area where I can improve and then probably a little bit of physicality.

"I'm not the biggest guy, so that's always a job for me, but I lean on it in that area and I'm not going to shy away from it."