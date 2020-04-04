Genda Phool singers Badshah and Payal Dev respond to allegations of plagiarism

Since Badshah released Genda Phool, with Jacqueline Fernández, on March 26, some listeners have accused him of plagiarism. Netizens claimed that the rapper borrowed the lyrics from an old Bengali song, Boroloker biti lo, written by veteran artist Ratan Kahar. The Genda Phool choir is in Bengali and says: "Bitol boroloker, lomba lomba chul, Emon mathay bnedhe I owe the genda phool (The daughter of the rich man has long hair, I want to tie a marvel)".

Ratan Kahar, the writer is believed to be in dire straits, said on a Bengali website: “I wrote the song Boroloker Bitilo. The music, the words, everything is mine. Now if people are dishonest, what can I do? I am extremely poor. Many people have taken my songs, but they have not given me credit. They cannot write their own songs. They used my songs as their own. I live in a shack, I write songs from the ground and I don't have the financial strength to drag them to court. "

Shortly after, this and receiving criticism from Internet users, Badshah turned to his social networks and exposed his version of the story. Read here:

See this post on Instagram Please read A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah) on March 31, 2020 at 8:42 a.m. PDT