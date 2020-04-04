Gemma Chan and Dominic Cooper deliver meals to healthcare workers struggling with the coronavirus crisis

Instagram

The actress from & # 39; Crazy Rich Asians & # 39; and her acting boyfriend are showing their appreciation to the NHS staff at Charing Cross Hospital in London by dropping prepackaged food dishes.

Gemma chan and boyfriend Dominic Cooper They have been leaving meals to London healthcare workers fighting coronavirus.

The couple have joined forces with the Cook-19 initiative to make sure National Health Service (NHS) medical personnel are well fed by driving around town in their car delivering pre-packed plates of food.

"80 meals delivered to the amazing NHS staff at Charing Cross Hospital on behalf of @ donate_cook_19. We are so grateful for all she is doing," Gemma wrote on Instagram in a caption attached to multiple images of her and Dominic, along with photos. of healthcare workers enjoying food.

"If you know an NHS worker in London who needs support, please send an email (protected by email) or dm @ donate_cook_19 (Twitter). If you can do this, also consider making a donation through the website."

<br />

"Rest assured that we adhere to strict social distancing guidelines as recommended by an NHS physician throughout all parts of the cooking and delivery process."