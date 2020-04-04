



GB Cycling team performance director Stephen Park says postponing Tokyo 2020 could benefit team

Last week's decision to delay the Games by 12 months due to the coronavirus came just as riders were speeding up their final preparations for an event they have focused on for the past three years.

Park says the team is "gutted,quot; about the postponement, but believes the extra year may help them bring more medals home.

"If we had a choice to go in 2020 or 2021, I think the vast majority would choose 2020," he said.

"They all felt good and were forming and were optimistic about our medal opportunities for Tokyo next summer, but everyone understands the challenges facing the world right now."

Elinor Barker of Great Britain celebrates after the women's 25km points final at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships at the velodrome in Berlin

"But there is a bit of relief because we have one more year to go now, so we have a real chance of being even better in 2021 than in 2020."

Britain returned from the UCI World Track Championships in Berlin in early March with just one gold medal. Elinor Barker won the points race, a non-Olympic event, leaving Park to admit the moment his era of dominance at the velodrome might have ended.

Britain has won the search for the men's team in the past three Olympics, but in Berlin they saw Denmark break the world record three times to win in a three-minute time 44.672 seconds, more than five seconds better than Grand's best time Brittany.

Ethan Hayter was part of the men's gold hunting team of the GB winning team at the 2018 World Championship

But Park said there was no feeling of panic as they use this time to restart.

"Now we really have an opportunity to close that gap," he added.

"We are not going to dismantle it and rebuild it because we don't think it is broken. Despite what others may think looking at the results, we were not a million miles away."

Paul Manning, Ed Clancy, Geraint Thomas and Sir Bradley Wiggins on their way to win the Men's Team Pursuit Finals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

"We do not start again with a blank paper. We have a good history, a good process in the resistance of men."

Three-time Olympic champion Ed Clancy, 35, planned to retire after the Games, but is "absolutely ready,quot; for 2021 in search of greater glory, while at the other end of the age scale, Ethan is expected to Hayter, 21, will delay his ambitions on the road for another year to pursue his dream of winning gold in Tokyo.